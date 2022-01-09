Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.20.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,739 shares of company stock valued at $206,694,883.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.