Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

