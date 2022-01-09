Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $468.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.