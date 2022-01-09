Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2,752.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $610.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

