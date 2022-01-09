Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,473 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

