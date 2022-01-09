MoonTrust Price Reaches $0.0000 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $877,955.25 and $2,047.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

