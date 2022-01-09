MoonSwap Price Tops $0.0976 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $72,020.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00312248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,924,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

