Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.79) price target on the stock.

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 380 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 279.80 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.95 ($6.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

