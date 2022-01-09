Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.42.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of MEG opened at $59.24 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.