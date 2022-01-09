MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,182,144.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total value of $1,182,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $429.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

