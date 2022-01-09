MonetaryUnit (MUE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,804.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $814,270.16 and approximately $4,804.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00159731 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,119,313 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

