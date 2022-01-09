Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $531.57 on Major Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $531.57 or 0.01265373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $3,396.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00311846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,087 coins and its circulating supply is 9,360 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

