Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Truist

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Truist from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.71.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $289.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.51. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

