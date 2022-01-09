Mobius (MOBI) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Mobius has a total market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $105,440.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mobius coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mobius has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.96 or 0.07398394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.84 or 0.99828617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Mobius Coin Profile

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 548,994,209 coins. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

Buying and Selling Mobius

