Mizuho Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $6.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $28.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut AVROBIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $2.12 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

