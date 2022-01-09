Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $57.75 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $102,847.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $57.75 or 0.00139650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.07441955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.20 or 1.00310519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 202,879 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

