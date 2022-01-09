Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,887.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $562.28 or 0.01336351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $97,887.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00087409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.99 or 0.07448489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,053.61 or 0.99948039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,693 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

