Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells $213,012.24 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.72, for a total transaction of $213,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamie Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,615,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.