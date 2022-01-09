Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 306,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MTX stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $238,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

