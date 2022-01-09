MimbleWimbleCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $176,831.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.16 or 0.00019422 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $88.20 million and approximately $176,831.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00344586 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008538 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,807,655 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

