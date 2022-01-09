Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Midwest has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $59.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Midwest by 3,522.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Midwest by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Midwest by 3,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

