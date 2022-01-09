M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 40,848 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,848 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

CM stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $124.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

