M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.25. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

In other news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

