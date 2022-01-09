M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.84 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.51 and its 200 day moving average is $264.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

