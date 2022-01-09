M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.29 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,298 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,179,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 260,326 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 31,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Williams Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

