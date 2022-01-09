M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 8,792 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

