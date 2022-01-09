M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,025 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAH opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.