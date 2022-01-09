MetLife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MetLife traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 219173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MET. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in MetLife by 25.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $12,313,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

