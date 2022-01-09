Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.80. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

