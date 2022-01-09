Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $106.46 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

