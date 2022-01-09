Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Meridian during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

