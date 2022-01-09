Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,170 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 785,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 127,488 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.30 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.