Meme (MEME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00357698 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014277 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009039 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00019167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003065 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

