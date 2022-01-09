Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

