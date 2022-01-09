Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $391.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

