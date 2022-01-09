Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 888.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 55.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.