Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $356,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 92.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,186 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after buying an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after buying an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

