Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

