Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.55 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

