Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

