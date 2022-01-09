Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

