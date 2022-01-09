Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.78. Medicure shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

