Maxcoin Achieves Market Cap of $497,754.16 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $497,754.16 and approximately $20.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,498.66 or 0.99679580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00088291 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00342158 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00464257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00134932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001547 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.