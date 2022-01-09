Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTW. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.07) price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

LON:MTW opened at GBX 837.50 ($11.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £424.40 million and a PE ratio of 167.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 852.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 794.50. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 673.55 ($9.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 908 ($12.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.