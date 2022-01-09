Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.