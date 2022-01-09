Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAR stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60.
In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have commented on MAR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
