Marlin Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $38.96 million and $9.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00083740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.73 or 0.07518130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00071762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.07 or 1.00223540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

