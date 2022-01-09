MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will report sales of $140.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the lowest is $134.29 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketWise.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketWise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 52,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,887. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

