MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $499.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $505.00 to $499.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.83.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $378.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.