Mark Spurbeck Sells 12,212 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BTU opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.