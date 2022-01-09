MAPS Trading Down 36.1% This Week (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $9.76 million and $381,551.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006530 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003595 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00029754 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,118,816 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.